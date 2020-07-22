Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Grass Valley, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Grass Valley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Ophir Street - A
108 Ophir Street, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
760 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bath renovated apartment located right near downtown Grass Valley. Each unit has private patio area. The units feature laminate floors throughout. Bathroom has a bathtub/shower.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5
322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.
Results within 5 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 8

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
18800 Chickadee
18800 Chickadee Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
18800 Chickadee Available 07/25/20 Golf Course home-2 bedroom/2 bath in Penn Valley, CA - Single family 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on the golf course in gated community of Lake Wildwood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 10

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Grass Valley, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Grass Valley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Grass Valley. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Grass Valley can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

