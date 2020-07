Amenities

Ranch-style home with extra large private backyard and large pool available 5/22/2020. Single-level home with nice open floor plan, fireplace, bar area and extra large back yard makes a great home for entertaining and gardening. Fruit trees and extra sheds for storage are a plus for this home. Quick and easy access to I-8.