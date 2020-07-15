All apartments in Granite Bay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

8275 Royall Oaks Drive

8275 Royall Oaks Drive · (916) 988-4663
Location

8275 Royall Oaks Drive, Granite Bay, CA 95746

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8275 Royall Oaks Drive · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3415 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Gorgeous Granite Bay Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! - This home has 4 full bedrooms with two other rooms that can be made into bedrooms if needed, 4.5 bathrooms, in the heart of Granite Bay on a little over an acre lot. Huge kitchen with second sink in Island, granite countertops, pantry cabinet, lots of storage, gas range, stainless steal appliances.Beautiful large landscaped backyard with service, pool with service as well, covered patio! Master bedroom features fireplace, balcony over backyard,with sitting area, master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate soaking tub and standing shower, oversized walk in closet! Homes features ceiling fans, large upstairs "game rooms" with kitchenette.

Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pool service and landscaper included.
NO PETS PLEASE!
NO SMOKING PROPERTY!!
Drive by the property first, then call or email to schedule a viewing appointment.
DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
DRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4166575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

