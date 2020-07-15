8275 Royall Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Gorgeous Granite Bay Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! - This home has 4 full bedrooms with two other rooms that can be made into bedrooms if needed, 4.5 bathrooms, in the heart of Granite Bay on a little over an acre lot. Huge kitchen with second sink in Island, granite countertops, pantry cabinet, lots of storage, gas range, stainless steal appliances.Beautiful large landscaped backyard with service, pool with service as well, covered patio! Master bedroom features fireplace, balcony over backyard,with sitting area, master bathroom includes dual sinks, separate soaking tub and standing shower, oversized walk in closet! Homes features ceiling fans, large upstairs "game rooms" with kitchenette.



Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pool service and landscaper included.

NO PETS PLEASE!

NO SMOKING PROPERTY!!

Drive by the property first, then call or email to schedule a viewing appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANT



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

DRE# 00857690

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4166575)