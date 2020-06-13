/
3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.
Los Carneros Park
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta
5190 Vista Bahia
5190 Vista Bahia, Santa Barbara County, CA
Just in time for summer to relax by your own private pool! Four bedroom two bath single family home! - Updated four bedroom two bath home features plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, two car garage offers laundry & soft
5233 Calle Cristobal
5233 Calle Cristobal, Santa Barbara County, CA
Updated 4br/2ba ranch style home located in a great neighborhood with two car garage.
Isla Vista
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6567 Del Playa Available 07/09/20 Massive 14 person House Available on the Ocean - Come experience the enjoyment of a private oceanside home, ideally-situated on Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.
Isla Vista
6536 Del Playa
6536 Del Playa Dr, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6536 Del Playa Available 07/02/20 Spacious Del Playa Duplex, $914 Per person - Private and spacious with a secluded hot tub, large living room, kitchen, dining area, and a washer and dryer in unit, this unit can comfortably fit about 14 people.
Isla Vista
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6647 Del Playa Available 07/01/20 AMAZING OCEANSIDE HOME AVAILABLE - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms and bathrooms
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
48 Rip Curl Place Available 06/24/20 * Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom NEW condo with A/C * - This home is brand new and you would be the first people to call it home.
Isla Vista
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
6535 El Nido Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.
1274 Camino Meleno
1274 Camino Meleno, Santa Barbara County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1274 Camino Meleno in Santa Barbara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Goleta
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.
999 Winther Way
999 Winther Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1581 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house with beautiful patio area PET FRIENDLY Hope School District - Available now! 999 Winther Way $3800 rent + $4000 security deposit PET FRIENDLY! AIR CONDITIONING! The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located just off of
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach.
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
939 Las Palmas Dr
939 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
This home is available now for a long term unfurnished rental in the coveted Hope Ranch. The home is a single level home featuring 4-bedrooms, 3-bathroom, 2 fireplaces, and a bonus room off from the large kitchen.
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
933 Via Tranquila
933 Via Tranquilo, Santa Barbara County, CA
Quarantine in Elegance. Enjoy the Safety of Hope Ranch & its Private Beach access while living in this Charming Spanish Architectural Mini-Estate. A Perfect Get Away for a Family wanting a beautiful place to safely enjoy Santa Barbara.
Hidden Valley
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No
Hope
725 Russell Way
725 Russell Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 725 Russell Way in Santa Barbara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Goleta
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.
West Mesa
2424 Murrell Rd.
2424 Murrell Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1032 sqft
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal.
