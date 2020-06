Amenities

Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures. Lower level living room, dining room and kitchen with vaulted cielings. Upstairs bedrooms with great views. Share a 2 car enclosed garage. Great location near shopping, the natural open space and Girsh Park. Call 805-964-4276 for a showing time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5199359)