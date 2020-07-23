6123 Craigmont Dr

Amenities

Spacious and Remodeled 4/2 Goleta Home! (A/C INCLUDED) - This charming carries charm with craftsman style windows where the rest of the interior has been updated and remodeled. This home is located less than a mile the shopping center with Miners and Sprouts Market. It provides ample living space with approximately 1427 sq ft and has 4 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. An entire new kitchen with new cabinets and counters that includes a dishwasher and gas range/oven. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring is in the kitchen, living and all bedrooms. This home has central air-conditioning which is a rare feature for a rental in Santa Barbara. Some additional features include: two-car attached garage, washer/dryer located in garage, large enclosed yard and a soft-water system.



Terms:

- One year lease

- Tenants pay all utilities

- Owners pay for a gardener and for salt delivery service

- Pet MAY be considered with additional deposit



In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:



- Credit score of 675+

- Gross income 3x the rent**

- Good credit history

- Clear source of monthly income

- References

- No smoking of any kind

- No co-signers



**Should all or part of the applicant's income derive from any public assistance program, 3x gross income qualification shall apply only to the portion of the rent that Tenant is responsible for after the voucher amount has been deducted.



Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.



Tenants will be required to purchase renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.



The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.



Please call 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email brenda@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.



(RLNE3357041)