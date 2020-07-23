All apartments in Goleta
Find more places like 6123 Craigmont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goleta, CA
/
6123 Craigmont Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

6123 Craigmont Dr

6123 Craigmont Drive · (805) 965-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goleta
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6123 Craigmont Drive, Goleta, CA 93117
Los Carneros Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6123 Craigmont Dr · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and Remodeled 4/2 Goleta Home! (A/C INCLUDED) - This charming carries charm with craftsman style windows where the rest of the interior has been updated and remodeled. This home is located less than a mile the shopping center with Miners and Sprouts Market. It provides ample living space with approximately 1427 sq ft and has 4 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. An entire new kitchen with new cabinets and counters that includes a dishwasher and gas range/oven. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring is in the kitchen, living and all bedrooms. This home has central air-conditioning which is a rare feature for a rental in Santa Barbara. Some additional features include: two-car attached garage, washer/dryer located in garage, large enclosed yard and a soft-water system.

Terms:
- One year lease
- Tenants pay all utilities
- Owners pay for a gardener and for salt delivery service
- Pet MAY be considered with additional deposit

In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:

- Credit score of 675+
- Gross income 3x the rent**
- Good credit history
- Clear source of monthly income
- References
- No smoking of any kind
- No co-signers

**Should all or part of the applicant's income derive from any public assistance program, 3x gross income qualification shall apply only to the portion of the rent that Tenant is responsible for after the voucher amount has been deducted.

Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.

Tenants will be required to purchase renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.

The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.

Please call 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email brenda@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.

(RLNE3357041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have any available units?
6123 Craigmont Dr has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6123 Craigmont Dr have?
Some of 6123 Craigmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Craigmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Craigmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Craigmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 Craigmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Craigmont Dr offers parking.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Craigmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have a pool?
No, 6123 Craigmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 6123 Craigmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Craigmont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Craigmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6123 Craigmont Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6123 Craigmont Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral
Goleta, CA 93117
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr
Goleta, CA 93117

Similar Pages

Goleta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoleta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goleta Apartments with BalconiesGoleta Apartments with Pools
Goleta Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CASanta Barbara, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CA
Port Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity