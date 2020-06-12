/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Gold River
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Gold River
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
965 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1086 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1004 sqft
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Cochise Ct
2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5504 Sequoia Circle
5504 Sequoia Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1381 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
310 Baird Drive
310 Baird Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1020 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Natoma Station! - This Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Natoma Station is a stones throw from The Folsom Outlet Mall, Movie Theatre, HWY 50, Parks, Schools,public transit, bike trail, river and so much more! Water, Sewer, &
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall
Similar Pages
Gold River 1 BedroomsGold River 2 BedroomsGold River 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGold River Apartments with BalconyGold River Apartments with Garage
Gold River Apartments with GymGold River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGold River Apartments with ParkingGold River Apartments with PoolGold River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CA