Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
293 E. Arrow
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

293 E. Arrow

293 East Arrow Highway · No Longer Available
Location

293 East Arrow Highway, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly Built. The first all-electric, solar powered home that runs on advanced solar power, and combine the most efficient appliances and materials under one roof. The home features 1,363 sq ft of living space,3 bedrooms, and 2 and one half baths, living room, dinning room, pantry and kitchen island. Appliances include induction cook top, oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and water heater. The unit is quietly tucked behind the major street sitting on a large lot. Community has a common garden with fruit trees and gardening pots that you can use to plant your favorite vegetables. Other units are also available for lease. Please note pictures are from the model, the actual unit is unfurnished. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0398

Amenities: New Construction, Quartz, 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 E. Arrow have any available units?
293 E. Arrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 293 E. Arrow have?
Some of 293 E. Arrow's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 E. Arrow currently offering any rent specials?
293 E. Arrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 E. Arrow pet-friendly?
No, 293 E. Arrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 293 E. Arrow offer parking?
Yes, 293 E. Arrow offers parking.
Does 293 E. Arrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 E. Arrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 E. Arrow have a pool?
No, 293 E. Arrow does not have a pool.
Does 293 E. Arrow have accessible units?
No, 293 E. Arrow does not have accessible units.
Does 293 E. Arrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 E. Arrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 E. Arrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 E. Arrow does not have units with air conditioning.

