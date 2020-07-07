293 E. Arrow

Amenities

Newly Built. The first all-electric, solar powered home that runs on advanced solar power, and combine the most efficient appliances and materials under one roof. The home features 1,363 sq ft of living space,3 bedrooms, and 2 and one half baths, living room, dinning room, pantry and kitchen island. Appliances include induction cook top, oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, and water heater. The unit is quietly tucked behind the major street sitting on a large lot. Community has a common garden with fruit trees and gardening pots that you can use to plant your favorite vegetables. Other units are also available for lease. Please note pictures are from the model, the actual unit is unfurnished. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0398



Amenities: New Construction, Quartz, 2 Car Garage