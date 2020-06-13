12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9190 Jacaranda Way
9190 Jacaranda Way, Gilroy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962 *Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!* *Property not Furnished* Application Requirements: 1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years) 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Gilroy

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Gilroy

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Berkshire Dr
220 Berkshire Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1198 sqft
220 Berkshire Dr Modern Morgan Hill Duet home - This home has a modern interior and great Morgan Hill location. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home with 1198 square feet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.

June 2020 Gilroy Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilroy Rent Report. Gilroy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilroy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilroy rents held steady over the past month

Gilroy rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gilroy stand at $1,908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,392 for a two-bedroom. Gilroy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilroy, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilroy

    As rents have increased slightly in Gilroy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilroy is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Gilroy's median two-bedroom rent of $2,392 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Gilroy.
    • While Gilroy's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilroy than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Gilroy is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

