8019 North Paula Avenue

Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION. Double entry doors through elegant high ceiling to Formal LR, DR, Island Kitchen with nook and pantry room, and FR with fireplace. Whole house ceiling fans and neutral new paints throughout the house. Huge yards with low maintenance, mature fruit and palm trees, and huge master bedroom closet. Walk distance to church, school, park, shopping centers, Clovis Unified School District. Nearby freeways, central activities...ect.,.$2,700/moth Rent and $5,400 security deposit. Call Susan at 559-900-8309. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.