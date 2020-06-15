All apartments in Fresno
8019 North Paula Avenue
8019 North Paula Avenue

8019 North Paula Avenue · (559) 900-8309
Location

8019 North Paula Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION. Double entry doors through elegant high ceiling to Formal LR, DR, Island Kitchen with nook and pantry room, and FR with fireplace. Whole house ceiling fans and neutral new paints throughout the house. Huge yards with low maintenance, mature fruit and palm trees, and huge master bedroom closet. Walk distance to church, school, park, shopping centers, Clovis Unified School District. Nearby freeways, central activities...ect.,.$2,700/moth Rent and $5,400 security deposit. Call Susan at 559-900-8309. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 North Paula Avenue have any available units?
8019 North Paula Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 North Paula Avenue have?
Some of 8019 North Paula Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 North Paula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8019 North Paula Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 North Paula Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8019 North Paula Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 8019 North Paula Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8019 North Paula Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8019 North Paula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 North Paula Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 North Paula Avenue have a pool?
No, 8019 North Paula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8019 North Paula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8019 North Paula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 North Paula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8019 North Paula Avenue has units with dishwashers.
