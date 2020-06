Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Granville Built 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - This home features beautiful modern granite counters, an open floor plan that leads into your spacious yard which is perfect for Summer entertaining! The master includes a walk in closet, soaking tub, double vanity and an enormous, one of a kind walk-in shower. You'll fall in love not only with this modern 4 bedroom 2 bath home but the beautiful trails that surround it. Landscape included. Pet friendly, restrictions apply.



(RLNE5762507)