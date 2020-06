Amenities

This is a rental. Very nice 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a one-car garage. No carpet, all wood and vinyl flooring and fresh paint. No Section 8. No pets. Application fee $30.00. First month's rent of $1250.00 and security deposit of $1250.00 needed to move in. Inside laundry hook-ups. Water and garbage included.