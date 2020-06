Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Home at Woodward Lake's - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in the prestigious Woodward Lake's sits right on the lake over looking the pool and Clubhouse. Relax on the covered tile patio with sky lights. You will have your own private boat dock.

Living room has floor to ceiling windows with beautiful views and also Gas fireplaces, built in book shelves. Master bedroom has a sliding door that takes you right out to the backyard which is a lovely garden area. Kitchen has all the appliances as well as in the Laundry Room. This home has a feel of warmth and charm.

A MUST SEE!!!



(RLNE4205315)