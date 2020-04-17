All apartments in Fresno
5693 N Cleo Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5693 N Cleo Avenue

5693 North Cleo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5693 North Cleo Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722
Fig Garden Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Cambridge/Lennar in a lovely neighborhood is available for immediate occupancy! New decorator paint, new quality carpet, high ceilings, and a large open kitchen highlight this special home. Plenty of upgrades too! Whole house fan for low PG&E bills, security screen doors on all three exterior doors for extra ventilation and security, large master with ceiling fan and large master bath with dual counters/sinks, and large shower over tub. Spacious walk-in closet too. Beautiful corner lot with lush landscaping and large backyard with expanded patio. All this for only $1550 per month which includes yard care. One year lease. $1700 deposit. Check out all the pictures and call for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have any available units?
5693 N Cleo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have?
Some of 5693 N Cleo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5693 N Cleo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5693 N Cleo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5693 N Cleo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5693 N Cleo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5693 N Cleo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5693 N Cleo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have a pool?
No, 5693 N Cleo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5693 N Cleo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5693 N Cleo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5693 N Cleo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
