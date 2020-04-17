5693 N Cleo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent Cambridge/Lennar in a lovely neighborhood is available for immediate occupancy! New decorator paint, new quality carpet, high ceilings, and a large open kitchen highlight this special home. Plenty of upgrades too! Whole house fan for low PG&E bills, security screen doors on all three exterior doors for extra ventilation and security, large master with ceiling fan and large master bath with dual counters/sinks, and large shower over tub. Spacious walk-in closet too. Beautiful corner lot with lush landscaping and large backyard with expanded patio. All this for only $1550 per month which includes yard care. One year lease. $1700 deposit. Check out all the pictures and call for a viewing!