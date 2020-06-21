4054 N. 4th St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition at back of house that makes the living room feel so much bigger and more!



Nearby: DiCicco's Italian Restaurant, Café Leon Mexican Restaurant, Pyle Elementary School and more!



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30

• Lease Term: 12 months

• Minimum 2 years of Rental History

• Credit/Background Screening

• One month proof of income

• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID

• Household must make $3885 combined gross per month

• NO EVICTIONS

• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL

• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED

• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements

• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)



(RLNE3209574)