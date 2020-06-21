All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like 4054 N. 4th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
4054 N. 4th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4054 N. 4th St.

4054 4th Street · (559) 579-1280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4054 4th Street, Fresno, CA 93726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4054 N. 4th St. · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition at back of house that makes the living room feel so much bigger and more!

Nearby: DiCicco's Italian Restaurant, Café Leon Mexican Restaurant, Pyle Elementary School and more!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• Household must make $3885 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)

(RLNE3209574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 N. 4th St. have any available units?
4054 N. 4th St. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 N. 4th St. have?
Some of 4054 N. 4th St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 N. 4th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4054 N. 4th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 N. 4th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4054 N. 4th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4054 N. 4th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4054 N. 4th St. does offer parking.
Does 4054 N. 4th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 N. 4th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 N. 4th St. have a pool?
No, 4054 N. 4th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4054 N. 4th St. have accessible units?
No, 4054 N. 4th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 N. 4th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4054 N. 4th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4054 N. 4th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity