4054 N. 4th St.

Amenities
START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition at back of house that makes the living room feel so much bigger and more!
Nearby: DiCicco's Italian Restaurant, Café Leon Mexican Restaurant, Pyle Elementary School and more!
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• Household must make $3885 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)
(RLNE3209574)