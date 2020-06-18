3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

Amenities
START APPLYING FOR THIS LOVELY HOME NOW! -
Embrace this charming 3 bedroom home, you don't want to let this one get away! This lovely home features a comfy living room that includes a fireplace, a nice kitchen to prepare all your family meals, a large backyard with a patio, doubled and sound proof windows and more! Be sure to apply for this home today!
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
Lease Term: 12 months
Minimum 2 years of Rental History
Credit/Background Screening
One month proof of income
Valid Identification Driver License/ID
All rent payments to be made online
Household must make $3885 combined gross per month
NO EVICTIONS
MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)
(RLNE3335703)