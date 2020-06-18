All apartments in Fresno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

3661 North Woodrow Avenue · (559) 579-1280 ext. 119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
START APPLYING FOR THIS LOVELY HOME NOW! -
Embrace this charming 3 bedroom home, you don't want to let this one get away! This lovely home features a comfy living room that includes a fireplace, a nice kitchen to prepare all your family meals, a large backyard with a patio, doubled and sound proof windows and more! Be sure to apply for this home today!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
Lease Term: 12 months
Minimum 2 years of Rental History
Credit/Background Screening
One month proof of income
Valid Identification Driver License/ID
All rent payments to be made online
Household must make $3885 combined gross per month
NO EVICTIONS
MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)

(RLNE3335703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have any available units?
3661 N. Woodrow Ave. has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have?
Some of 3661 N. Woodrow Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3661 N. Woodrow Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have a pool?
No, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 N. Woodrow Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
