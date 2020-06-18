3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Embrace this charming 3 bedroom home, you don't want to let this one get away! This lovely home features a comfy living room that includes a fireplace, a nice kitchen to prepare all your family meals, a large backyard with a patio, doubled and sound proof windows and more! Be sure to apply for this home today!



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30

Lease Term: 12 months

Minimum 2 years of Rental History

Credit/Background Screening

One month proof of income

Valid Identification Driver License/ID

All rent payments to be made online

Household must make $3885 combined gross per month

NO EVICTIONS

MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL

MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED

Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)



(RLNE3335703)