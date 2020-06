Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon!! Apply Now!! **Please do not disturb tenants** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com



Lease term: 12 months

Pet rent: $35/m

Pet deposit: None

Breed restrictions: None



*Showing/Tour for this home will be for the approved applicant(s) before lease signing.



(RLNE5828816)