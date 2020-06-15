Amenities
2436 N. Van Ness Available 06/16/20 2436 Van Ness - For Rent - This big beautiful and historic home is located on Van Ness Blvd in what is known as the "Old Fresno High District" and consists of 2,741 sqft. The home features a remodeled gourmet kitchen with slate floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a professional Italian gas range / oven. The home also has beautifully maintained original hardwood floors throughout, crystal chandeliers, large entry room, formal living room, laundry/service/mud room. Two car detached garge, beautiful gated courtyard and side yard.
(RLNE4829536)