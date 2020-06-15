All apartments in Fresno
2436 N. Van Ness
2436 N. Van Ness

2436 North Van Ness Boulevard · (559) 492-4000
Location

2436 North Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno, CA 93704
Tower District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2436 N. Van Ness · Avail. Jun 16

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
2436 N. Van Ness Available 06/16/20 2436 Van Ness - For Rent - This big beautiful and historic home is located on Van Ness Blvd in what is known as the "Old Fresno High District" and consists of 2,741 sqft. The home features a remodeled gourmet kitchen with slate floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a professional Italian gas range / oven. The home also has beautifully maintained original hardwood floors throughout, crystal chandeliers, large entry room, formal living room, laundry/service/mud room. Two car detached garge, beautiful gated courtyard and side yard.

(RLNE4829536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 N. Van Ness have any available units?
2436 N. Van Ness has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 N. Van Ness have?
Some of 2436 N. Van Ness's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 N. Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
2436 N. Van Ness isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 N. Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 N. Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 2436 N. Van Ness offer parking?
No, 2436 N. Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 2436 N. Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 N. Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 N. Van Ness have a pool?
No, 2436 N. Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 2436 N. Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 2436 N. Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 N. Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 N. Van Ness does not have units with dishwashers.
