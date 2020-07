Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alamos - Property Id: 300860



1. DO NOT CALL - YOU MUST APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT.



All Phone #'s that call without following these directions will be disqualified. I received over 100 phone calls and over 200 emails.



Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Pets allowed on approval.



Submit All inquiries and applications must submit questions or apply through turbo tenant. All applicants must submit copy of Drivers License, Current Electric Bill or Cell phone Bill and verify rent has been paid for prior 3 months at current residence.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300860

Property Id 300860



(RLNE5857313)