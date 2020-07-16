1205 E Via Roma Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is a 5 bedroom/4bath home. A single bedroom with a shared bathroom is available for rent. There are currently 3 tenants in the home. All are working professionals. We are preferably looking for another healthcare professional to rent the room. Full access and use of kitchen and common areas. Tenant must help maintain the cleanliness of premise. No smoking/drugs/pets.

-10mins from Riverpark Shopping/Woodward Park/41 freeway

-20mins from CHSU/Saint Agnes Hospital/Valley Children's/CRMC