All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like 1205 E Via Roma Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
1205 E Via Roma Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

1205 E Via Roma Dr

1205 East via Roma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 East via Roma Drive, Fresno, CA 93730

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a 5 bedroom/4bath home. A single bedroom with a shared bathroom is available for rent. There are currently 3 tenants in the home. All are working professionals. We are preferably looking for another healthcare professional to rent the room. Full access and use of kitchen and common areas. Tenant must help maintain the cleanliness of premise. No smoking/drugs/pets.
-10mins from Riverpark Shopping/Woodward Park/41 freeway
-20mins from CHSU/Saint Agnes Hospital/Valley Children's/CRMC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have any available units?
1205 E Via Roma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fresno, CA.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
Is 1205 E Via Roma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 E Via Roma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 E Via Roma Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1205 E Via Roma Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr offer parking?
No, 1205 E Via Roma Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 E Via Roma Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 E Via Roma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 E Via Roma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 E Via Roma Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 E Via Roma Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 E Via Roma Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway
Fresno, CA 93721
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St
Fresno, CA 93710
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balconies
Fresno Apartments with GaragesFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CAReedley, CA
Clovis, CATulare, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno