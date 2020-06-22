All apartments in Fresno
1138 E. Royal Dornoch

1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue · (559) 298-3535
Location

1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA 93730

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1138 E. Royal Dornoch · Avail. Jul 13

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft. of living space, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, living room, a dining area, an indoor laundry room large kitchen and a three car garage. Yard care is included and small pets will be considered.

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

(RLNE4785031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have any available units?
1138 E. Royal Dornoch has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
Is 1138 E. Royal Dornoch currently offering any rent specials?
1138 E. Royal Dornoch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 E. Royal Dornoch pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch is pet friendly.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch offer parking?
Yes, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does offer parking.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have a pool?
No, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does not have a pool.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have accessible units?
No, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 E. Royal Dornoch have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 E. Royal Dornoch does not have units with air conditioning.
