Fresno, CA
11319 Via Milano Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

11319 Via Milano Way

11319 North via Milano Way · (559) 492-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11319 North via Milano Way, Fresno, CA 93730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11319 Via Milano Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch. The development has a park, children's playground, walking trails, and is directly adjacent to Copper River Country Club. This newer home is located within the private gated subdivision of Tuscan Bluffs and the home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen stainless appliances, laundry room, 2 car garage and large rear yard.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact office at 559-492-4000. Pet friendly, restrictions apply

(RLNE4068356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Via Milano Way have any available units?
11319 Via Milano Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 11319 Via Milano Way have?
Some of 11319 Via Milano Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 Via Milano Way currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Via Milano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Via Milano Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11319 Via Milano Way is pet friendly.
Does 11319 Via Milano Way offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Via Milano Way offers parking.
Does 11319 Via Milano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Via Milano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Via Milano Way have a pool?
No, 11319 Via Milano Way does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Via Milano Way have accessible units?
No, 11319 Via Milano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Via Milano Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Via Milano Way does not have units with dishwashers.
