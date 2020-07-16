Amenities

11319 Via Milano Way Available 08/01/20 11319 Via Milano Way - The home for rent is located in the prestigious and beautiful master planned development known as Copper River Ranch. The development has a park, children's playground, walking trails, and is directly adjacent to Copper River Country Club. This newer home is located within the private gated subdivision of Tuscan Bluffs and the home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen stainless appliances, laundry room, 2 car garage and large rear yard.



For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact office at 559-492-4000. Pet friendly, restrictions apply



