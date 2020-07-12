Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

98 Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some French Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Quinta Do Lago
35019 Corte De Oro
35019 Corte De Oro, French Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
173 sqft
The blue room upstairs has its own bathroom and keypad door lock. Queen bed, two small dressers, lamps, mirror closet, chair, wall-mounted Roku TV, wifi, shared media/living room. Downstairs laundry room, dine area, kitchen for cooking, backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
36340 Grazia Way
36340 Grazia Way, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dutch Village North
35279 Waimea Way
35279 Waimea Way, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Gorgeous single story home located on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms with an open and airy floor plan. Separate living and dining room located off the front entrance way. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry and plenty of storage space.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
32622 Breton Drive
32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester-Silverhawk
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29664 Woodlands,
29664 Woodlands Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
29664 Woodlands, Available 07/15/20 Single Story Murrieta 3 bedroom - Single story 3 bedroom home available for rent. Nice floorplan with kitchen, table area, and family room together. Vaulted ceilings in the family room.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Greer Ranch
27402 Bent Grass Avenue
27402 Bent Grass Avenue, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3948 sqft
Welcome to Resort living in Greer Ranch! This gorgeous Pool home boasts close to 4000 sq. ft. of living space and is situated on one of the largest view lots in Greer Ranch.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
30454 Village Terrace
30454 Village Terrace Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Welcome Home! "BRAND NEW" Next Gen Home in Village Center. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is stunning. The style of this home is open with a first floor great room, nook/dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
29264 Garnet Street
29264 Garnet Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2444 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CORNER LOT, SINGLE STORY, 3 BEDROOM, +PLUS DEN (could be used as 4th bedroom), 2-1/2 BATHS, SEPARATE LIVING, FAMILY AND DINING ROOMS, 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IN MENIFEE (East of the 215 Freeway off Scott Road approx. 1 mile).

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27050 Tupelo Road
27050 Tupelo Road, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT, SINGLE STORY, RANCH STYLE HOME, ON A LARGE LOT IN MENIFEE. GREAT LOT TO HAVE YOUR RV, BOAT, TRAILER(S), WORK VEHICLES, ETC.
City Guide for French Valley, CA

“California, still a magical vanity fair.”  (- Eileen Granfors)

French Valley is a tiny place located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s a small suburban town that people say is great for families and people looking for peace and quiet. About 20,000 people call French Valley home, and its residents brag about its high-quality of living, excellent schools, and outstanding affordability. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in French Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some French Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

