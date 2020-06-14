Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

103 Apartments for rent in French Valley, CA with garage

French Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
36125 Capri Dr
36125 Capri Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You will fall in love with this Charming home in Winchester boasting the Temecula school district and minutes from the 215 freeway and major shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
34696 Chinaberry Drive
34696 Chinaberry Drive, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
3157 sqft
Beautiful Home in move-in condition! Welcome into the gated entry courtyard you enter through the front door you are greeted with a living room on one side and dining room on the other. This beautiful 4 bed/2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35279 Waimea Way
35279 Waimea Way, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Gorgeous single story home located on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms with an open and airy floor plan. Separate living and dining room located off the front entrance way. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry and plenty of storage space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
31780 Lucio Ln.
31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dutch Village North
1 Unit Available
35241 Kohala Drive
35241 Kohala Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Hurry!! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Solar Pool home. Come enjoy the open kitchen, neutral colors throughout the home, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private pool, along with solar, 3-car garage and Murrieta Schools.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32622 Breton Drive
32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.
Results within 1 mile of French Valley

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30316 Slate St
30316 Slate St, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2925 sqft
Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH Murrieta Home For Rent - Beautiful 5 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE in Ironwood at Mahogany Hills Community. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, walk in pantry & computer nook.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of French Valley
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98
28282 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1472 sqft
28282 Socorro Street Unit 98 Available 07/10/20 Skyview Terrace 3 Bedroom Town Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with spacious floor plan in Skyview Ridge Community. Large front patio. Direct 2 car garage access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29028 Topeka Circle
29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1479 sqft
Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt.
City Guide for French Valley, CA

“California, still a magical vanity fair.”  (- Eileen Granfors)

French Valley is a tiny place located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s a small suburban town that people say is great for families and people looking for peace and quiet. About 20,000 people call French Valley home, and its residents brag about its high-quality of living, excellent schools, and outstanding affordability. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in French Valley, CA

French Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

