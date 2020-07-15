/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
39 Studio Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,406
550 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
33 Units Available
Neighborhood 3
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
37 Units Available
Neighborhood 9
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
6 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,412
550 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
92 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,106
450 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
23 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,715
588 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Hillsdale
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Burlingame
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.
Results within 10 miles of Foster City
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
23 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,066
533 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,708
410 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
