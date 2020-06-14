/
furnished apartments
58 Furnished Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101
538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1151 Davis St Apt 2
1151 Davis Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Available 08/19/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Amenities: secure bike storage; on-site, no-fee washer & dryer; gas stove/oven; remote control ceiling fan in the bedroom; reserved, covered parking stall with storage included; local,
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1840 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1737 sqft
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710 Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
618 Topaz St
618 Topaz Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1460 sqft
Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862 From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lyon Hoag
1 Unit Available
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
2862 Baze RD
2862 Baze Rd, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1710 sqft
**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
450 Vera Ave
450 Vera Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1800 sqft
This 2-bedroom and the 1-bathroom apartment are located in Redwood City, CA. The unit has a high-speed internet installed, FREE on-site parking, brand new furniture, appliances, and wood flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
San Mateo Highlands
1 Unit Available
2059 Ticonderoga Drive
2059 Ticonderoga Drive, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1500 sqft
2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic
Results within 10 miles of Foster City
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
