All apartments in Foothill Farms
Find more places like 4908 Tacomic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foothill Farms, CA
/
4908 Tacomic Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4908 Tacomic Drive

4908 Tacomic Drive · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Foothill Farms
See all
Hillsdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4908 Tacomic Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga. Close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from McClellan Business Park and freeway access to I80.

Amenities feature a good sized living room with fireplace, dining/family room, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal and lots of cabinet space, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage, patio and fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5873359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have any available units?
4908 Tacomic Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4908 Tacomic Drive have?
Some of 4908 Tacomic Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Tacomic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Tacomic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Tacomic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Tacomic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Tacomic Drive offers parking.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Tacomic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have a pool?
No, 4908 Tacomic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have accessible units?
No, 4908 Tacomic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Tacomic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Tacomic Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4908 Tacomic Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4908 Tacomic Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd
Foothill Farms, CA 95842

Similar Pages

Foothill Farms 2 BedroomsFoothill Farms Apartments with Gyms
Foothill Farms Apartments with PoolsFoothill Farms Dog Friendly Apartments
Foothill Farms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CA
Rancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CAMarysville, CA
Florin, CANevada City, CAGridley, CALemon Hill, CAAuburn, CALake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CAGrass Valley, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hillsdale

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity