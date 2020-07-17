Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga. Close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from McClellan Business Park and freeway access to I80.



Amenities feature a good sized living room with fireplace, dining/family room, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal and lots of cabinet space, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage, patio and fenced yard.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE5873359)