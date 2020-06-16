4321 Palm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available NOW! 1Bed/1 Bath Condo by Madison/I-80 - Property Id: 147070



Coming Soon March 1/2020



Located off of Palm Ave (W of Madison Blvd)



1-bedroom with 1-bath in a gated, quiet and clean condominium community. 1st Floor has a living room/dinning room, kitchen with large storage/pantry. Kitchen includes a refrigerator and dishwasher. HVAC throughout the unit.2nd Floor has the 1-bed/1bath with fireplace, bay window, and in-unit stackable laundry unit. Small backyard that includes a small storage area. Designated 1 covered parking spot and a community pool.



* Tenants will be responsible for all of their utilities, $1,250monthly rent.

* NO Pets

* No Smoking

* MUST have good credit.

* Applicants will pay and fill out a rental application online

* Approved applicant will be responsible to provide a $1,250 Security Deposit and First Months rent upon signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147070

