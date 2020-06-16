All apartments in Foothill Farms
4321 Palm Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4321 Palm Ave

4321 Palm Avenue · (818) 400-1172
Location

4321 Palm Avenue, Foothill Farms, CA 95842
Hillsdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available NOW! 1Bed/1 Bath Condo by Madison/I-80 - Property Id: 147070

Coming Soon March 1/2020

Located off of Palm Ave (W of Madison Blvd)

1-bedroom with 1-bath in a gated, quiet and clean condominium community. 1st Floor has a living room/dinning room, kitchen with large storage/pantry. Kitchen includes a refrigerator and dishwasher. HVAC throughout the unit.2nd Floor has the 1-bed/1bath with fireplace, bay window, and in-unit stackable laundry unit. Small backyard that includes a small storage area. Designated 1 covered parking spot and a community pool.

* Tenants will be responsible for all of their utilities, $1,250monthly rent.
* NO Pets
* No Smoking
* MUST have good credit.
* Applicants will pay and fill out a rental application online
* Approved applicant will be responsible to provide a $1,250 Security Deposit and First Months rent upon signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147070
Property Id 147070

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Palm Ave have any available units?
4321 Palm Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4321 Palm Ave have?
Some of 4321 Palm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Palm Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foothill Farms.
Does 4321 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Palm Ave does offer parking.
Does 4321 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 Palm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Palm Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4321 Palm Ave has a pool.
Does 4321 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 4321 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4321 Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.
