4321 Palm Ave

Amenities
Available NOW! 1Bed/1 Bath Condo by Madison/I-80 - Property Id: 147070
Coming Soon March 1/2020
Located off of Palm Ave (W of Madison Blvd)
1-bedroom with 1-bath in a gated, quiet and clean condominium community. 1st Floor has a living room/dinning room, kitchen with large storage/pantry. Kitchen includes a refrigerator and dishwasher. HVAC throughout the unit.2nd Floor has the 1-bed/1bath with fireplace, bay window, and in-unit stackable laundry unit. Small backyard that includes a small storage area. Designated 1 covered parking spot and a community pool.
* Tenants will be responsible for all of their utilities, $1,250monthly rent.
* NO Pets
* No Smoking
* MUST have good credit.
* Applicants will pay and fill out a rental application online
* Approved applicant will be responsible to provide a $1,250 Security Deposit and First Months rent upon signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147070
Property Id 147070
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828205)