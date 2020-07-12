162 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fontana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16001 Chase Road
16001 Chase Road, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Check out this Lease Listing Property ready for Immediate Move-In D.R. Horton Condo in the Newly Gated Community of Aria and Sonnet at Providence in Fontana. This Lightly Lived-In Unit was Built-in 2015.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June/July Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9060 Lemon St
9060 Lemon Street, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0 RENT $1795 DEPOSIT $1850 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.

1 of 26

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
West End
14217 E Constitution Way
14217 East Constitution Way, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2207 sqft
Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7986 Mango Ave 15
7986 Mango Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
APARTMENT - Property Id: 281135 2 STORY 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE OUTDOOR PATIO, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281135 Property Id 281135 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5922200)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
11471 Leatherleaf Rd
11471 Leatherleaf Road, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2415 sqft
Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Fontana House Near Catawba Park - TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16524 Cadence Lane
16524 Cadence Ln, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2855 sqft
4/3 Two-Story Model Estate for Lease in Fontana, California! - Former model home now available for lease located in Fontana, California. Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bath two-story estate approximately 2,852 sq. ft of living space ready for you to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Etiwanda
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Etiwanda
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,718
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2788 W Rancho Vista Dr
2788 West Rancho Vista Drive, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1943 sqft
North Rialto - 4-Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot House for Lease. Enter the house into the living room with the adjacent formal dining area. From there you can enter the kitchen and the family room.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8394 Mulberry Avenue
8394 Mulberry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
TWO BRAND NEW KITCHENS and FULL REMODEL with 6 beds / 2 baths or can split into two units of 3 bed / 1 bath each... see below: 2.4 Acres of gated flat rectangular land! Three options for rent: 6 bed / 2 bath house with ENTIRE PROPERTY 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria
12872 Silver Rose Court
12872 Silver Rose Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2809 sqft
Great location! Across Victoria Garden. 1 Bedroom and 1 full downstairs. Two story house with high or cathedral ceiling, staircase leads you to upstair's loft. Back yard has patio and textured cement for low maintenance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Etiwanda
7331 Shelby Place
7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
10622 Miami Avenue
10622 Miami Avenue, Bloomington, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2380 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath house built in 2003. This house sits on a nearly 10,000 sqft lot in a cul de sac location. Spacious family and living room areas. New carpet will be completed prior to move in.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Victoria
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Victoria
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1322 sqft
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
City Guide for Fontana, CA

Fontana, California

Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname "Fontucky" has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fontana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fontana, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fontana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

