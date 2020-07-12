162 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with parking
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 45
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 59
1 of 42
1 of 8
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 26
Fontana, California
Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname “Fontucky” has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.
Having trouble with Craigslist Fontana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fontana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.