8007 Holmes Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfec57f028 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent now This unit is part of a triplex community and it is the bottom unit in the back of the property. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and 1 living room area, laundry hookups and cozy little yard right outside the back door. Parking includes an attached double car garage and shared driveway The apartment is close to all conveniences: Mayor Shopping center and banks are 1 mile away Many dining options in all directions from the house. Schools serving this home are: -Graham Elementary School - Public; K-6 -Charles Drew Middle School - Public- 6-8 Tenant pays for all utilities, Cats are OK- Meao Meao Dogs are OK -Wooof Pets accepted with additional deposit. Open to see daily from 9am-6pm, including the weekends There is a $35.00 application fee per applicant 18 Please, submit applications and application fee to: https://acpm.twa.rentmanager.com/applynow?locationID=11 My name is: Evert van Niekerk Call me for more information My office number is: 1-626-623-7368 Or email me at: evert@allcountywest.com