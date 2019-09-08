All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 8007 Holmes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
8007 Holmes Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

8007 Holmes Ave

8007 Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8007 Holmes Avenue, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfec57f028 ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent now This unit is part of a triplex community and it is the bottom unit in the back of the property. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, and 1 living room area, laundry hookups and cozy little yard right outside the back door. Parking includes an attached double car garage and shared driveway The apartment is close to all conveniences: Mayor Shopping center and banks are 1 mile away Many dining options in all directions from the house. Schools serving this home are: -Graham Elementary School - Public; K-6 -Charles Drew Middle School - Public- 6-8 Tenant pays for all utilities, Cats are OK- Meao Meao Dogs are OK -Wooof Pets accepted with additional deposit. Open to see daily from 9am-6pm, including the weekends There is a $35.00 application fee per applicant 18 Please, submit applications and application fee to: https://acpm.twa.rentmanager.com/applynow?locationID=11 My name is: Evert van Niekerk Call me for more information My office number is: 1-626-623-7368 Or email me at: evert@allcountywest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Holmes Ave have any available units?
8007 Holmes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
Is 8007 Holmes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Holmes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Holmes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Holmes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8007 Holmes Ave does offer parking.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Holmes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave have a pool?
No, 8007 Holmes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave have accessible units?
No, 8007 Holmes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 Holmes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Holmes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8007 Holmes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GarageFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles