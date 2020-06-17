1726 E 85th St

Amenities

Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no

one living above or below you. You will walk into a spacious open floor plan ground floor with a living/dining room, a kitchen, a

bedroom, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The upper floor has a master bedroom with a private bathroom, plus three

additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful shaker style cabinets, stainless

steel hood, and quartz counter tops. Bathrooms are finished with beautiful veined tiles and chrome fixtures. The property includes

a 1-car detached garage and additional parking is available in the driveway. Laminate, carpet, and tile floorings. Central heating

and A /C. Central location allows for easy access to major highways and easy commute. Section 8 voucher tenants are welcomed

to apply!