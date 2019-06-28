All apartments in Florence-Graham
1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl.

1251 East 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1251 East 59th Place, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
59th - Property Id: 132184

Affordable 2 singles available for rent at $975 per month address 1251B and 1253 E 59th Pl. LA CA 90001 (4.2 miles from downtown LA , 4.5 miles to USC and 13 miles to LAX Airport) Older building, Ceramic and laminate floors. Utilities included (water, electric and gas). 1 person, No Pets. Spanish speaking available. Call Maria at 818-240-8816 or 818-434-5270 Email jmyateem@hotmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132184
Property Id 132184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have any available units?
1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have?
Some of 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl.'s amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. offer parking?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have a pool?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
