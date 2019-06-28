1251 E 59th Pl Hooper & 59th Pl.

Amenities

Affordable 2 singles available for rent at $975 per month address 1251B and 1253 E 59th Pl. LA CA 90001 (4.2 miles from downtown LA , 4.5 miles to USC and 13 miles to LAX Airport) Older building, Ceramic and laminate floors. Utilities included (water, electric and gas). 1 person, No Pets. Spanish speaking available. Call Maria at 818-240-8816 or 818-434-5270 Email jmyateem@hotmail.com

No Pets Allowed



