Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1241 1/4 E 64th St

1241 1/4 E 64th St · (310) 699-0643
Location

1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am**

**Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am**

Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge. Owner pays for water and trash. Street parking only. Call or txt to make an appointment. No pets. Good credit a must. It has a little patio at back of the unit.

Apartamento pequeo de una recamara y un bao completamente remodelado. Tiene su estufa y refrigerador, no tiene estacionamiento ni lavanderia. Tiene un pequeo patio atras.

Nearby schools include Thomas A. Edison Middle School, Miramonte Elementary School and Lillian Street Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Evelyn's Market, Tepa Produce Market and Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Hong Kong Express, SUBWAYRestaurants and New World Buffet.

Please call or text Jose at 310-699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have any available units?
1241 1/4 E 64th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have?
Some of 1241 1/4 E 64th St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 1/4 E 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1241 1/4 E 64th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 1/4 E 64th St pet-friendly?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St offer parking?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not offer parking.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have a pool?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 1/4 E 64th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 1/4 E 64th St does not have units with air conditioning.
