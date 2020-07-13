/
apartments with pool
74 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA with pool
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Oberlander Way
258 Oberlander Way, Fallbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2156 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
868 E. Alvarado Street #23
868 East Alvarado Street, Fallbrook, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
945 sqft
868 E. Alvarado Street #23 ~ Charming Upstairs Condo in Fallbrook! - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 945 square foot condo in Fallbrook.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
5281 Village Drive
5281 Village Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3643 sqft
Beautiful Modern House 4bd 4ba 3 Car Garage - 5281 Village Dr., Oceanside Designer Single Family Home 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths Built in 2006 3640 Sq. Ft.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
1208 Players Dr
1208 Players Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3203 sqft
Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
25 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
144 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
900 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
