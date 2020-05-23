770 W Imperial Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Pacific Sands. This is the unit you've been waiting for! This is a fabulous starter home in El Segundo, one of the most sought after communities in the South Bay. Features of this top floor ocean view condo include 700 sq. ft. of living space with large living room, separate dining room and clean galley style kitchen. The bedroom is good size with views down the coast to Palos Verdes and the full bath has updated lighting. The complex has a large pool, spa, workout room and the unit comes with one parking space and exterior storage. All this plus the El Segundo's low crime, great schools and fantastic downtown restaurant scene make this a great investment!