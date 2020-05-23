All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 770 W Imperial Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
770 W Imperial Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

770 W Imperial Avenue

770 West Imperial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

770 West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Pacific Sands. This is the unit you've been waiting for! This is a fabulous starter home in El Segundo, one of the most sought after communities in the South Bay. Features of this top floor ocean view condo include 700 sq. ft. of living space with large living room, separate dining room and clean galley style kitchen. The bedroom is good size with views down the coast to Palos Verdes and the full bath has updated lighting. The complex has a large pool, spa, workout room and the unit comes with one parking space and exterior storage. All this plus the El Segundo's low crime, great schools and fantastic downtown restaurant scene make this a great investment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have any available units?
770 W Imperial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 770 W Imperial Avenue have?
Some of 770 W Imperial Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 W Imperial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
770 W Imperial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 W Imperial Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 770 W Imperial Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 770 W Imperial Avenue offers parking.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 W Imperial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 770 W Imperial Avenue has a pool.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 770 W Imperial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 W Imperial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 W Imperial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 W Imperial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles