All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 738 Main Street. #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
738 Main Street. #304
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

738 Main Street. #304

738 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

738 Main Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
2 bedroom in El Segundo - Look no further for your centrally located apartment in El Segundo! Located right on Main street, accessing anything in El Segundo is a breeze. Inside you will find beautiful hard wood floors that have been very well kept, as well as nice granite counter tops throughout the kitchen area. ALL appliances are included and a wine cooler as well! With in the gated property, there is 2 parking spaces that also has plenty of room for storage.

Call or text Tony for more information (310)940-0061

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Main Street. #304 have any available units?
738 Main Street. #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 738 Main Street. #304 have?
Some of 738 Main Street. #304's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Main Street. #304 currently offering any rent specials?
738 Main Street. #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Main Street. #304 pet-friendly?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 offer parking?
Yes, 738 Main Street. #304 offers parking.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 have a pool?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 does not have a pool.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 have accessible units?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Main Street. #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Main Street. #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles