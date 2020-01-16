All apartments in El Segundo
227 West PALM Avenue

227 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Pristine turnkey townhome in highly loved El Segundo School District! From the expansive living room with gas fireplace to the state-of-the-art kitchen featuring granite counters and a dishwasher, this urbane unit is undoubtedly one of the quietest in the complex. Gleaming gray laminate floors, washer/dryer hookups, and recessed lights are but a few of the rich details and easy access to your 2 side-by-side parking spaces or 3 guest parking spaces complete the picture. The gorgeous grounds include rolling lawns punctuated by ocean breezes. Superbly located close to the best parks, shops, restaurants, and schools that El Segundo has to offer. Pet-friendly and water/trash are included. Don't miss this rare and remarkable rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 West PALM Avenue have any available units?
227 West PALM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 227 West PALM Avenue have?
Some of 227 West PALM Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 West PALM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 West PALM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 West PALM Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 West PALM Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 West PALM Avenue offers parking.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 West PALM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 West PALM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 West PALM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 West PALM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 West PALM Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 West PALM Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
