227 West PALM Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Pristine turnkey townhome in highly loved El Segundo School District! From the expansive living room with gas fireplace to the state-of-the-art kitchen featuring granite counters and a dishwasher, this urbane unit is undoubtedly one of the quietest in the complex. Gleaming gray laminate floors, washer/dryer hookups, and recessed lights are but a few of the rich details and easy access to your 2 side-by-side parking spaces or 3 guest parking spaces complete the picture. The gorgeous grounds include rolling lawns punctuated by ocean breezes. Superbly located close to the best parks, shops, restaurants, and schools that El Segundo has to offer. Pet-friendly and water/trash are included. Don't miss this rare and remarkable rental!