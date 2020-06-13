Apartment List
46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in El Dorado Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Serrano
1 Unit Available
2212 MURATURA WY
2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2725 sqft
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
2204 Homestead Hills Court
2204 Homestead Hills Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1687 sqft
2204 Homestead Hills Court Available 07/07/20 Folsom Empire Ranch Home - Single Level 3 Car Garage Near Vista Del Lago - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Great low traffic feeder street and court, and great commute, local shopping, and school

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
273 Barnhill Dr.
273 Barnhill Drive, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2009 sqft
273 Barnhill Dr. Available 08/15/20 273 Barnhill Dr."Gorgeous Home with View" - A 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2009 s.f. Huge great room that opens to kitchen. Desirable floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in El Dorado Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in El Dorado Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

