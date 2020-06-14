Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Dorado Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Broadstone
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
902 Rathbone Circle
902 Rathbone Circle, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1574 sqft
Fireplace in living room, Wood Laminate and Carpeting - This single story home has an optional 4th bedroom/den/office option and two full baths. Attached garage. Wood laminate flooring and carpeting. Inside laundry area.
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Quail Hollow Court
4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.
City Guide for El Dorado Hills, CA

"Turn up that radio /Hear the rock and roll. /Malibu shines like summer gold /Wild beaches in the salty wind /California summers never end. /California - you're so nice. /California - you're paradise." (- The Runaways, "California Paradise")

Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in El Dorado Hills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Dorado Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

