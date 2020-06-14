17 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 47
1 of 45
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 67
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 14
"Turn up that radio /Hear the rock and roll. /Malibu shines like summer gold /Wild beaches in the salty wind /California summers never end. /California - you're so nice. /California - you're paradise." (- The Runaways, "California Paradise")
Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Dorado Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.