/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
21 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1080 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1033 sqft
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Johnson Ranch
23 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Olympus Pointe
21 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Similar Pages
El Dorado Hills 1 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Dorado Hills 3 BedroomsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Balcony
El Dorado Hills Apartments with GarageEl Dorado Hills Apartments with GymEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Dorado Hills Apartments with ParkingEl Dorado Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA