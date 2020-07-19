Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill internet access yoga

1711 Southern Pines Available 08/01/20 Upscale cabin living among the pines! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in the pines and ready for someone to make it their own cozy space. Spacious chefs kitchen, vaulted ceilings, expansive windows and knotty pine accents throughout, brand new bathroom with high end features, and a little loft area for morning yoga, or just an extra space to store some things. The outside deck will be well used in the summer for hanging out, BBQing or even sitting in the sun and admiring the gorgeous mountain views while working remotely! This home also comes with a huge storage shed with plenty of room for bikes, kayak/paddleboards, and all your outdoorsy gear. Available August 1st and a 1 year lease is required. The owner will consider one dog with good references and an additional pet deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric (and internet/cable if desired). Water/sewer and garbage are included in the rent.



Property can be furnished with the basics, or completely unfurnished.



Contact Lake Valley Properties for more information. Viewings are available by appointment only.



CADRE#01296034



No Cats Allowed



