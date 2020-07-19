All apartments in El Dorado County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1711 Southern Pines

1711 Southern Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Southern Pines Drive, El Dorado County, CA 96150

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
yoga
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
1711 Southern Pines Available 08/01/20 Upscale cabin living among the pines! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in the pines and ready for someone to make it their own cozy space. Spacious chefs kitchen, vaulted ceilings, expansive windows and knotty pine accents throughout, brand new bathroom with high end features, and a little loft area for morning yoga, or just an extra space to store some things. The outside deck will be well used in the summer for hanging out, BBQing or even sitting in the sun and admiring the gorgeous mountain views while working remotely! This home also comes with a huge storage shed with plenty of room for bikes, kayak/paddleboards, and all your outdoorsy gear. Available August 1st and a 1 year lease is required. The owner will consider one dog with good references and an additional pet deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric (and internet/cable if desired). Water/sewer and garbage are included in the rent.

Property can be furnished with the basics, or completely unfurnished.

Contact Lake Valley Properties for more information. Viewings are available by appointment only.

CADRE#01296034

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

