Sierra Vista Apartments

1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd · (833) 910-1409
Location

1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
package receiving
on-site laundry
internet access
Nestled on six lush acres and surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, Sierra Vista apartments offer an unparalleled opportunity to rent in South Lake Tahoe, California.

You'll love the tranquil residential neighborhood and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchens. Sierra Vista is also a pet-friendly community with numerous scenic play and exercise areas for you and your furry friends.

Conveniently located, Sierra Vista is just minutes away from Camp Richardson, Pope Beach, Saw Mill Ponds, Highways 50 and 89, and the "Y". Enjoy world-class skiing at Heavenly Resort, along with Nevada's casinos and nightlife. Tahoe Valley Elementary and Mount Tallac High School are within one mile. Enjoy all that South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Vista Apartments have any available units?
Sierra Vista Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
What amenities does Sierra Vista Apartments have?
Some of Sierra Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have a pool?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
