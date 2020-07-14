Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground package receiving on-site laundry internet access

Nestled on six lush acres and surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, Sierra Vista apartments offer an unparalleled opportunity to rent in South Lake Tahoe, California.



You'll love the tranquil residential neighborhood and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchens. Sierra Vista is also a pet-friendly community with numerous scenic play and exercise areas for you and your furry friends.



Conveniently located, Sierra Vista is just minutes away from Camp Richardson, Pope Beach, Saw Mill Ponds, Highways 50 and 89, and the "Y". Enjoy world-class skiing at Heavenly Resort, along with Nevada's casinos and nightlife. Tahoe Valley Elementary and Mount Tallac High School are within one mile. Enjoy all that South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Visit us today!