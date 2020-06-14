/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in El Cajon, CA
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Allied Gardens
1 Unit Available
7548 Margerum Avenue
7548 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1941 sqft
When you walk into this stunning remodeled home you'll be greeted with new engineered wood floors, smooth textured walls, & tons of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of El Cajon
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Hill
1 Unit Available
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE
1022 Edgemont Pl, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0 For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
5046 Canterbury Drive
5046 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
NEW Construction in Kensington - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU In the Heart of Kensington! Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units Updated
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Park
1 Unit Available
3505 Herman Ave
3505 Herman Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
973 sqft
Town House, parking lot and storage available. plenty of parking spot. corner lot. Close to all Naval Base Station, 32nd. Balboa Hospital, Coronado, 15 to 20 minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierrasanta
1 Unit Available
11233 Tierrasanta Blvd Unit 64
11233 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4227 pepper dr
4227 Pepper Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
987 sqft
Pepper house - Property Id: 290623 Centrally located house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290623 Property Id 290623 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5819791)
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kearny Mesa
1 Unit Available
5060 Paramount Drive
5060 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1339 sqft
Best Deal! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms furnished/not furnished town home with garage. Centrally located at the heart of San Diego. Close to everything and yet quiet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4171 43rd St
4171 43rd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry.
Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
