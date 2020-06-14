Apartment List
/
CA
/
eastvale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Eastvale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3816 sqft
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6033 Rosewood Way
6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2325 sqft
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Eastvale
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.
Results within 5 miles of Eastvale
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
11 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
19 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
11 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ontario Center
28 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
5 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
City Guide for Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Eastvale, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Eastvale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Eastvale 1 BedroomsEastvale 2 BedroomsEastvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEastvale 3 BedroomsEastvale Apartments with Balcony
Eastvale Apartments with GarageEastvale Apartments with GymEastvale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEastvale Apartments with ParkingEastvale Apartments with Pool
Eastvale Apartments with Washer-DryerEastvale Cheap PlacesEastvale Dog Friendly ApartmentsEastvale Furnished ApartmentsEastvale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAHighland, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CA
Stanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CAWoodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CACalimesa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside