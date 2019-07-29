16170 Amber Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous single story POOL home situated in a quiet neighborhood in East Whittier!! Located in the Prestigious Award winning Lowel Joint School District,This home has been updated with tasteful modern finishes including Rich Hardwood throughout & sleek laminate flooring, a design inspired paint scheme, and accent light fixtures. The kitchen flaunts clean Wood cabinetry, Corian counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances that are complemented by the luminous natural lighting that peeks through the windows. Bathroom comes equipped with new vanity, fixtures, tile flooring, Modern glass shower Doors, and tile surrounds! Open floor plan with Beautiful built-ins around the cozy brick fireplace. Newer Gerard Steel roofing with many years of life remaining.The expansive back patio, Enclosed sun room with new tile in addition to the sparkling pool provides the ideal space to host events and entertain your guests! Do not miss out on this home - come see today!

