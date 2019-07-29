All apartments in East Whittier
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:21 PM

16170 Amber Valley Drive

16170 Amber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16170 Amber Valley Drive, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous single story POOL home situated in a quiet neighborhood in East Whittier!! Located in the Prestigious Award winning Lowel Joint School District,This home has been updated with tasteful modern finishes including Rich Hardwood throughout & sleek laminate flooring, a design inspired paint scheme, and accent light fixtures. The kitchen flaunts clean Wood cabinetry, Corian counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances that are complemented by the luminous natural lighting that peeks through the windows. Bathroom comes equipped with new vanity, fixtures, tile flooring, Modern glass shower Doors, and tile surrounds! Open floor plan with Beautiful built-ins around the cozy brick fireplace. Newer Gerard Steel roofing with many years of life remaining.The expansive back patio, Enclosed sun room with new tile in addition to the sparkling pool provides the ideal space to host events and entertain your guests! Do not miss out on this home - come see today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
16170 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 16170 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16170 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16170 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16170 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16170 Amber Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16170 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16170 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16170 Amber Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 16170 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16170 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16170 Amber Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16170 Amber Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
