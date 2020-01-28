16057 Richvale Dr

Amenities

An Entertainers Delight! - An Entertainers Delight! This gorgeous upgraded home has it all . The floor plan is open and spacious. This home boast detailed wood cabinetry and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, stainless steel hooded stove fan & wine storage. Each bathroom is luxurious & fully upgraded with tiled accents Home features plantation shutters in each room and recessed lighting throughout. Retreat to a huge backyard while relaxing under the custom slated stone patio. The home comes installed with a internet based security camera system, real wood garage door with windows (currently being restained) & rooms will be painted. The smaller 4 th bedroom is being expanded to a normal size bedroom . Call for your private showing today !



(RLNE5433765)