Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet range oven

Nice 2Bed/1Bath downstairs apartment with 1-car garage parking in the City of Whittier. Kitchen comes with built-in stove and built-in oven. New laminated wood and carpet flooring throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included. This apartment complex also comes with a shared laundry room on-site for tenant's use. Extremely convenient location: close to CVS, Home Depot, supermarkets, schools, Costco and much more!