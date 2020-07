Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bath located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood that is walking distance to award winning Temple City Schools. It is 30 minutes to downtown LA, and near Los Angeles County Arboretum, Huntington Library, Westfield Mall and many shopping plazas. Swimming pool is in private backyard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Recess lights throughout the house.