8465 Elm Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated house! This house has been freshly painted and has new wood floors throughout. Features a spacious living room, a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has new wood cabinets, new granite counter tops. In addition, a patio for additional storage. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Garage space for one, and plenty of permit free street parking. Location is excellent, walking distance to school, markets, restaurants, and just minutes to freeways. ***NO PETS***



Must have good rental & work history.

No negative credit and a FICO score of 650+