East San Gabriel, CA
8465 Elm Ave.
Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

8465 Elm Ave.

8465 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8465 Elm Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated house! This house has been freshly painted and has new wood floors throughout. Features a spacious living room, a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has new wood cabinets, new granite counter tops. In addition, a patio for additional storage. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Garage space for one, and plenty of permit free street parking. Location is excellent, walking distance to school, markets, restaurants, and just minutes to freeways. ***NO PETS***

Must have good rental & work history.
No negative credit and a FICO score of 650+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 Elm Ave. have any available units?
8465 Elm Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8465 Elm Ave. have?
Some of 8465 Elm Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 Elm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8465 Elm Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 Elm Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8465 Elm Ave. offers parking.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. have a pool?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8465 Elm Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8465 Elm Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
