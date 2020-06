Amenities

parking bathtub furnished

This furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is perfect for a couple or single person to enjoy. While it is connected to the main house, it has its own mailing address and a separate entrance from the main house. The unit boasts an open floor plan with its own living room, kitchen, in-unit laundry, and shower/bathtub. Just bring your suitcase and move-in.